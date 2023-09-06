Labour voices 'serious concerns' about government relaxation of nutrient neutrality rules but does not commit to reversing it

The shadow planning minister has said it is “right” that the operation of nutrient neutrality rules are reviewed but that Labour has "serious concerns" about the way the government is intending to relax environmental protection laws - though he stopped short of committing the party to undoing ministers' proposed changes.

by Tess Colley

