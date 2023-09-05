Lords force addition of climate change duty to levelling up bill, plus yesterday’s other key amendments
New duties for the planning system to have “special regard” to climate change and secure public health and wellbeing, plus a requirement for extra scrutiny of proposed national development management policies, were added to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill last night in a series of defeats for the government.
