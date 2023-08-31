The opportunities and threats presented by the proposed extension of PD rights into protected landscapes
Plans to extend certain permitted development rights into areas of outstanding natural beauty and national parks are intended to give farmers greater freedom to convert barns and other buildings to housing, but are also raising concerns about the pressure this could place on the local environment and infrastructure.
