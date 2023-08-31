The opportunities and threats presented by the proposed extension of PD rights into protected landscapes

Plans to extend certain permitted development rights into areas of outstanding natural beauty and national parks are intended to give farmers greater freedom to convert barns and other buildings to housing, but are also raising concerns about the pressure this could place on the local environment and infrastructure.

by Ben Kochan

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £495 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.