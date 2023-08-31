Neighbourhood Watch: Inspector cites neighbourhood plan’s horticulture preservation policy in dismissing housing appeal
A planning inspector has dismissed an appeal against a West Sussex council’s refusal of permission for 73 homes and employment and retail units because it conflicted with a neighbourhood plan policy seeking to prevent the loss of horticulture from the local rural economy.
