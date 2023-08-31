Planning and environment sectors react to government’s proposals to ditch pollution rules preventing housebuilding
England’s statutory environmental watchdog is one of a number of groups objecting to the government’s proposed softening of restrictions preventing nutrient pollution of protected watercourses from new development, saying it would result in a “regression” in environmental protections. But the move has been welcomed by several councils and developers.
