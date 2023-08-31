Room 106, ep59: Why development that leaves buildings’ exteriors unchanged can still harm an area’s character, a new government tool for calculating housebuilding’s impact on school provision, plus other key news
Listen as the Planning team delves into the implications of a new court ruling, a government dashboard that aims to help planners assess the impacts of housing development on schools and a warning to councils from the housing minister.
