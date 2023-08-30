Authorities will be able to ignore schemes’ nutrient pollution of protected watercourses under government’s bill amendments
Local planning authorities would be told to assume developments would not “adversely affect” areas affected by government agency Natural England’s nutrient neutrality advice and ignore evidence to the contrary, under the government’s newly-published amendments to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill.
