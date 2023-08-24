The government’s latest thinking on its proposals to ‘nationalise’ local plan policies
Long-standing government plans to introduce various suites of “National Development Management Policies” have prompted concerns about the centralisation of policies that would normally be introduced by local plans. We discuss with observers what they are likely to cover and when they will be introduced.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.