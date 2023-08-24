Why a court ruling that an area’s ‘character’ goes beyond appearance is important for planning suburban development

A Court of Appeal judge’s ruling that a proposed development that did not materially change a building’s exterior could still harm an area’s “character and appearance” should make it easier for councils to resist proposals that are likely to change suburban areas, say experts.

by David Blackman

