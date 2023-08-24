Why a court ruling that an area’s ‘character’ goes beyond appearance is important for planning suburban development
A Court of Appeal judge’s ruling that a proposed development that did not materially change a building’s exterior could still harm an area’s “character and appearance” should make it easier for councils to resist proposals that are likely to change suburban areas, say experts.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.