Housing Land Supply Watch: Inspector rules council cannot demonstrate five-year supply, just a week after another inspector ruled it could

An authority in the East Midlands is one of two councils to have lost its five-year housing land supply position at appeal within the past week, after an inspector found it was unable to meet the requirement, contrary to another appeal decision made just one week ago.

by Alex King

