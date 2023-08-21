Village housing out of keeping with settlement morphology
A development of 23 houses and bungalows on previously developed land on the edge of a linear village has been rejected by an inspector as out of character with the area, with the further conclusion that the Bedfordshire could count an over-supply of housing in previous years towards its five-year housing requirement and therefore the dwellings were not essential to meet its housing targets.
