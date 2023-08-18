19 things you need to know about the government’s latest proposals for changing permitted development rights
Plans to allow hotels to convert to housing without needing a planning application, introducing considerations of local design codes, and letting barn-to-residential conversions take place in national parks, are among the wide range of changes to permitted development (PD) rights set out in the government’s recent consultation.
