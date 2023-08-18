What the government’s latest proposals to streamline local plan production mean for councils and developers
The government’s consultation on condensing the local plan production process to just 30 months, introducing pre-submission checks by inspectors and making the documents “simpler” should ease the examination process but may result in strategies that are less robust and ambitious in meeting housing need, say practitioners.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.