What the government’s latest proposals to streamline local plan production mean for councils and developers

The government’s consultation on condensing the local plan production process to just 30 months, introducing pre-submission checks by inspectors and making the documents “simpler” should ease the examination process but may result in strategies that are less robust and ambitious in meeting housing need, say practitioners.

by Ben Kochan

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £495 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.