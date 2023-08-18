Housing Land Supply Watch: Authority that had second-lowest land supply in England has now hit five-year target, inspector rules
A planning inspector has found that an authority in Sussex can now demonstrate a five-year housing land supply following the adoption of its local plan, just eight months after it published a position stating it could demonstrate just 1.4 years - the second-lowest in the country at the time.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.