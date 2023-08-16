The 48 authorities that the government has decided will prepare new ‘nature recovery’ spatial strategies

The 48 county councils and city region combined authorities that have been tasked with preparing new local nature recovery strategies (LNRSs) and are benefitting from a new £14 million fund should complete their work in the next 12 to 18 months, the government’s chief planner has said.

by Samantha Eckford

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £495 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.