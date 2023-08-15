PINS refuses housebuilder's greenfield scheme in district stripped of planning powers due to 'unacceptable harm'

A planning inspector has refused a housebuilder's plans for 40 homes on best-quality agricultural land in a district that has had its development management powers removed by the government for poor performance, after finding that the scheme would cause "unacceptable harm" to the surrounding area.

by Toby Porter

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £495 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.