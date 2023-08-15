PINS refuses housebuilder's greenfield scheme in district stripped of planning powers due to 'unacceptable harm'
A planning inspector has refused a housebuilder's plans for 40 homes on best-quality agricultural land in a district that has had its development management powers removed by the government for poor performance, after finding that the scheme would cause "unacceptable harm" to the surrounding area.
