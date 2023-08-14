Judge quashes inspector’s green belt caravan consent over ‘manifest’ NPPF interpretation error
A judge has quashed an inspector’s appeal decision allowing a change of use of green belt land to create a site for a caravan, after concluding that the official had made a "manifest" error by failing to take account of the government's planning policy for traveller sites, which states that such development is "inappropriate".
