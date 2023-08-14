Judge quashes inspector’s green belt caravan consent over ‘manifest’ NPPF interpretation error

A judge has quashed an inspector’s appeal decision allowing a change of use of green belt land to create a site for a caravan, after concluding that the official had made a "manifest" error by failing to take account of the government's planning policy for traveller sites, which states that such development is "inappropriate".

by Michael Donnelly

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £495 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.