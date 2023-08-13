Ground contamination deferred to technical details stage

Permission in principle for three houses on land abutting a settlement boundary in Cornwall has been denied after an inspector held the development would not round off the village and mitigation of the effects of recreational pressure on a habitats site could not be secured by condition even though ground contamination was a matter that could be left to technical details consent stage.

