Ground contamination deferred to technical details stage
Permission in principle for three houses on land abutting a settlement boundary in Cornwall has been denied after an inspector held the development would not round off the village and mitigation of the effects of recreational pressure on a habitats site could not be secured by condition even though ground contamination was a matter that could be left to technical details consent stage.
