Supreme Court rules ‘hope value’ of four sites within planned HS2 station should be considered together not separately in ‘blow to landowners’

The Supreme Court has overturned a Court of Appeal ruling to back a government legal challenge arguing that compensation for the compulsory purchase of four neighbouring sites within the footprint of a planned HS2 railway station should be considered collectively rather than separately, in a case that a senior lawyer claims “could have far reaching consequences”.

by Toby Porter