Council approves 149,000 square metre life science campus despite environmental concerns
A borough council has backed plans for a 149,000 square metre life science campus on brownfield land after officers said the development would deliver “significant economic benefits”, despite an objection from a county council in relation to drainage and concerns raised by a wildlife trust over whether biodiversity net gain would be achieved.
