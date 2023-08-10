Logistics development supported by fallback and tilted balance
A proposal for warehousing and logistics space over twelve hectares of greenfield land outside a Nottinghamshire market town won permission from an inspector who found an extant permission for mixed employment would be more harmful to traffic and neighbour living conditions, contrary to the views of the council and local objectors.
