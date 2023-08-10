Inspector dismisses appeal for 310 homes on green belt but awards partial costs against ‘unreasonable’ council
An inspector has dismissed an appeal against a council's refusal of 310 homes in the Hertfordshire green belt despite the local authority’s "woeful" housing land supply position, but awarded the applicant partial costs for the council's "unreasonable behaviour" during the inquiry.
