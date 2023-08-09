Long-term plan for housing

The government will expand permitted development (PD) rights to make it easier to create new housing and for "homeowners to build upwards and outwards" and is considering whether design codes should apply to some of the rights, They also announced plans to “supercharge” Cambridge with new homes, infrastructure and research space, which would be funded “as much as possible” by land value capture. The government also confirmed that developers will be required to include a second staircase in any new residential development over 18 metres high, significantly lower than the 30 metre limit it had previously proposed.