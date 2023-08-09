Technical consultation: Stronger performance of local planning authorities supported through an increase in planning fees: government response
The government has set out its response to a consultation on changes to the planning application fee system, including confirmation that a fee hike of 35 per cent for major applications will come into force in April, and a tightening of the timescale for the 'planning guarantee' right of refund.
