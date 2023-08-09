Consultation on additional flexibilities to support housing delivery, the agricultural sector, businesses, high streets and open prisons; and a call for evidence on nature-based solutions, farm efficiency projects and diversification
The government will expand permitted development rights to make it easier to create new housing and for "homeowners to build upwards and outwards" and is considering whether design codes should apply to some of the rights.
