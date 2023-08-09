Judge quashes inspector’s homes refusal and orders government to pay developer’s £7,500 costs over failure to consider council’s land supply shortfall

A judge has quashed an inspector’s decision to refuse permission for new homes in Essex after finding that the official had failed to apply the National Planning Policy Framework’s (NPPF’s) penalty for councils that lack a five year housing land supply and has ordered the government to pay the developer’s costs.

by Samantha Eckford