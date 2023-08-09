16 things you need to know about the government’s proposed changes to the major infrastructure planning regime
Plans for a new three-tiered pre-application service, new cost-recovery fees for the Planning Inspectorate (PINS), and further detail on a proposed new "fast track" route to development consent were included in a consultation on reforms to the major infrastructure consents process published last month. Here are the key things you need to know.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.