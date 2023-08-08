‘Proposals to expand barn-to-housing permitted development right will to destruction of national parks’
A report that England’s national park bosses have condemned the government’s proposal to allow landowners to convert rural barns into houses without needing a planning application as “bonkers” and likely to cause “environmental destruction” leads our round-up of today’s news in other media.
