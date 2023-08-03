How proposed tweaks to the commercial-to-residential permitted development right would impact councils’ ability to plan for town centres
Government proposals to expand the scope of its controversial commercial-to-residential permitted development right could allow larger department stores to convert to housing. But observers are sceptical that the rights alone would secure many new homes.
