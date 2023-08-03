The likely implications of plans to allow hotels to convert to housing under permitted development rights
Government plans to allow hotels to convert to housing under permitted development rights are likely to see greater uptake in seaside towns rather than town centres, practitioners suggest. However, there are fears that the loss of such facilities could damage local tourism economies and create demand for more short-term lets.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.