The likely implications of plans to allow hotels to convert to housing under permitted development rights

Government plans to allow hotels to convert to housing under permitted development rights are likely to see greater uptake in seaside towns rather than town centres, practitioners suggest. However, there are fears that the loss of such facilities could damage local tourism economies and create demand for more short-term lets.

by Ben Kochan

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £495 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.