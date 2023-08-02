Legal Viewpoint: Pragmatism in assessing Public Sector Equality Duty

In a recent case involving the Public Sector Equality Duty (PSED), developer Devonhurst Investments Ltd challenged the decision of Luton Borough Council to issue an enforcement notice which sought cessation of the residential use of a building. The decision provides a helpful summary and analysis on the level of assessment and information gathering a local authority is obliged to carry out in order to comply with the duty, under section 149 of the Equality Act 2010.

by Michele Vas