False mansard-roof design frustrates upwards extension of block of flats
A two-storey roof extension to a three-storey London building to provide six self-contained flats has been denied prior approval under Schedule 2, Part 20, Class A of the General Permitted Development Order (GPDO) when an inspector judged the faux mansard roof design of the upper storey would harm external appearance.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.