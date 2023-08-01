False mansard-roof design frustrates upwards extension of block of flats

A two-storey roof extension to a three-storey London building to provide six self-contained flats has been denied prior approval under Schedule 2, Part 20, Class A of the General Permitted Development Order (GPDO) when an inspector judged the faux mansard roof design of the upper storey would harm external appearance.

