Personal training business at home permitted subject to conditions
In the latest stage of a long-running planning dispute that led to regarding-written PPG advice on when planning permission is needed to work or run a business from home, an inspector has granted deemed permission for a mixed residential and personal training business use and quashed an enforcement notice issued by a London borough council.
