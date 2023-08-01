Government proposes allowing barn-to-resi PD conversions in national parks and AONBs
The government wants to expand the scope of its permitted development (PD) right allowing agricultural buildings to convert to residential so it can apply to bigger buildings and deliver more homes and is considering removing the ban on its use in areas of outstanding natural beauty (AONBs) and national parks.
