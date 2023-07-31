Development that does not materially change building's exterior can still harm an area's 'character and appearance', judge rules

In a guideline judgment that overturns a previous High Court ruling that quashed an inspector's decision, a Court of Appeal judge has ruled that development that does not materially change the exterior fabric or appearance of a building can still be said to harm an area's "character and appearance".

by Court reporter

