Councils who sell Community Land Auction options to developers will still be able to ask them for s106 contributions
Areas that use the government’s proposed new system for capturing for the public purse more of the land value increase generated by allocation for development in a local plan would still ask for other forms of developer contributions to secure infrastructure and affordable housing, a housing department document published this week reveals.
