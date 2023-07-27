Housing Land Supply Watch: Inspector finds 4.6-year supply figure amounts to ‘significant’ shortfall in allowing 90-home appeal

An inspector has said that an authority’s 4.6-year housing land supply position amounts to a “significant” shortfall and dismissed a resident’s contention that the authority should have included a number of greenfield homes previously permitted on appeal in its calculation, in allowing a 90-home appeal on a rural site.

by Samantha Eckford