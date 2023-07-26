New-style local plans would involve three checks by inspectors during draft stage, government proposes
The government has revealed new details on how it wants to change the way that councils produce local plans, including requirements for six preparation stages and three points at which inspectors would check the emerging strategy and the introduction of “digital templates” to help the drafting process.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.