Government amends bill to make clear authorities will have to ‘actively volunteer’ for community land auction pilots

The government has amended the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill to make clear that authorities cannot be forced to pilot controversial community land auctions, but Tory peers warned that the "untested" proposals risk the development of "undeliverable or unsustainable" sites and may never come to fruition.

by Samantha Eckford

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £495 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.