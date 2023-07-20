Government amends bill to make clear authorities will have to ‘actively volunteer’ for community land auction pilots
The government has amended the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill to make clear that authorities cannot be forced to pilot controversial community land auctions, but Tory peers warned that the "untested" proposals risk the development of "undeliverable or unsustainable" sites and may never come to fruition.
