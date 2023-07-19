Government reins in two councils’ attempts to disapply residential permitted development rights
Housing secretary Michael Gove has intervened to modify bids by two councils to disapply controversial commercial-to-residential permitted development (PD) rights in parts of their area, with the minister claiming the authorities had not “taken a sufficiently targeted approach” in their proposals.
