Room 106, ep55: When we can expect the government’s national planning policy revisions to eventually appear, why a parliamentary committee thinks the revisions would put the government’s annual 300,000-home target out of reach, and much more

Listen as the Planning team discusses the latest on the long-awaited National Planning Policy Framework revisions plus other key news of the past fortnight.

