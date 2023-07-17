Room 106, ep55: When we can expect the government’s national planning policy revisions to eventually appear, why a parliamentary committee thinks the revisions would put the government’s annual 300,000-home target out of reach, and much more
Listen as the Planning team discusses the latest on the long-awaited National Planning Policy Framework revisions plus other key news of the past fortnight.
