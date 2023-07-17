Transport secretary issues fresh consent for Stonehenge road tunnel against inspectors' advice
The transport secretary has for a second time gone against the recommendation of examining inspectors and approved plans for a controversial road tunnel through the Stonehenge world heritage site (WHS), despite the officials finding that the scheme would cause "substantial harm" that would "strongly outweigh its overall benefits".
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.