How a court judgment confirms the scope of requirements for developers to offset the pollution from new housing
A High Court ruling has confirmed that government rules aiming to mitigate the impact of nutrient pollution on protected waterways apply to the final discharge of planning conditions phase as well as the earlier permission stage. Housebuilders say it leaves them having to potentially carry out costly and unbudgeted assessments very late in the development process.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.