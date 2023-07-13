Self-containment of room with cooking facility in house in multiple occupation (HMO) challenged
Allowing an enforcement appeal against an alleged mixed use comprising a house in multiple occupation (HMO) and flats at a property in a London borough, an inspector has ruled that the presence of plug-in cooking facilities did not result in a room within an house in multiple occupation (HMO) becoming a self-contained dwellinghouse.
