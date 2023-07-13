Authorities hosting investment zones should show improved planning performance and resources, government says
The 12 combined authorities invited to host investment zones must show how planning tools would “accelerate the progress” of the sector at the centre of their bid and would be expected to demonstrate improved planning performance and resources as a result of the funding received, according to new government guidance.
