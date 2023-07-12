Seven things you need to know about the government’s latest levelling up bill planning amendments

The government has tabled further planning-related amendments to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill, which include strengthening its commitment to the provision of affordable housing via the proposed new infrastructure levy and changes to arrangements for community land auctions and 'street vote' development orders.

by Samantha Eckford

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £495 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.