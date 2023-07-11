Inspector refuses Surrey council’s request for further delay to four-and-a-half-year plan examination due to ‘persistent failure’ to carry out work requested
An inspector has refused a Surrey council’s request to further delay the long-running examination of its draft local plan and criticised its “inaction” and lack of engagement, indicating that his preferred option is to conclude the process and find the strategy unsound.
