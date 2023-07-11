Inspector refuses Surrey council’s request for further delay to four-and-a-half-year plan examination due to ‘persistent failure’ to carry out work requested

An inspector has refused a Surrey council’s request to further delay the long-running examination of its draft local plan and criticised its “inaction” and lack of engagement, indicating that his preferred option is to conclude the process and find the strategy unsound.

by Samantha Eckford

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £495 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.