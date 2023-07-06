Housing Land Supply Watch: Inspector awards housebuilder full costs after council members ‘unreasonably’ reject 180-home scheme
An inspector has cited a local authority’s housing land supply shortfall in allowing a 180-home scheme at appeal and found that the decision by planning committee members to go against the recommendation of officers warranted a full award of costs to the developer.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.