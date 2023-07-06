The government’s latest thinking on its new strategic planning arrangements
Over a year ago, the government proposed a new test that would replace the controversial duty to cooperate and allow neighbouring councils to carry out strategic planning on cross-boundary issues such as meeting housing need. But practitioners express concern that ministers and officials still have no idea how it will work.
