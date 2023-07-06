Government planning proposals could displace short-term lets into areas lacking controls, RTPI warns
Government proposals to create a planning use class for holiday homes and other short-term lets (STLs) could lead to such properties being displaced into areas lacking controls and a “a glut of uncontrolled conversions” before the policy is introduced, the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) has argued.
